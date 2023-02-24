Ascension Parish ranked as best parish in Louisiana to live in

Staff Report

A list of the best places to live in every state named Ascension Parish as the best place to call home in Louisiana.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using 2022 data from Niche, which ranked counties based on various factors, including public schools, jobs, and living costs.

Ascension Parish, Louisiana

Population: 125,289

Median home value: $228,000 (82% own)

Median rent: $1,087 (18% rent)

Median household income: $86,256

Here is how the ranking described the parish: "Ascension Parish is between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with attractions like the Jambalaya Festival and the Swamp Pop Music Festival. The Donaldsonville Historic District is made up of some 640 buildings dating from 1865 to 1933. The National Park Service calls the architecture the finest of any in the parishes along the Mississippi above New Orleans. The River Road African American Museum celebrates African American history, music, storytelling, and more. More than three-quarters of the schools in the county are rated above average."

