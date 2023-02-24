One dead in Gonzales mobile home fire, Louisiana fire marshal deputies report

Staff Report

State Fire Marshal deputies responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in Gonzales that involved one death.

According to deputies, just before 5 a.m. Feb. 24, the Gonzales Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire located in the 43000 block of Weber City Road.

Firefighters reportedly located the body of a 73-year-old female resident in the kitchen.

The investigation is active and ongoing, but at this time, deputies are unable to rule out the possibility of unattended cooking as a potential cause.

According to St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc, the mutual aid departments from the area responded.

"We have many prayers flowing for the family involved," LeBlanc said.

The responding agencies included the Gonzales Fire Department, Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, 7th District, Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer fire departments.

"There is no way we could have worked this fire without our surroundings departments helping us," he said.

LeBlanc also thanked the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office patrol division and the VCU team for responding as well as the Louisiana State Fire Marshall's Office for assisting in the investigation.

