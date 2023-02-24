Donaldsonville scenes included in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'

Months after the City of Donaldsonville hosted a film crew beginning in August 2021 for the Netflix original "We Have a Ghost," the movie was released to the streaming platform Feb. 24.

The supernatural adventure comedy includes scenes from the Donaldsonville historic district, including a car chase along Railroad Avenue near Mississippi Street.

Assistant location manager Aquiles Montalvo told BRProud.com that the production crew received a warm welcome to Donaldsonville as locals were intrigued by the movie-making process.

As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the movie returned after a break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city.

The crew also filmed in other parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Metairie, and LaPlace.

The PG-13 movie stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Faith Ford, Steve Coulter, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, and Isabella Russo. Christopher Landon wrote and directed it.

Netflix first released a trailer Jan. 26 on its YouTube channel, which shows scenes filmed in Donaldsonville's historic district.

"Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations," Netflix's description reads. "But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA."

Donaldsonville has been the backdrop in several movies through the years, including "Highwaymen," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond," "All the King's Men" and "The Badge."

