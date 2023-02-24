Girl Scouts to begin direct cookie sales March 3

Staff Report

Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off direct sales of cookies March 3.

Direct, or booth, sales will run for three weekends in March ending March 19 as Girl Scouts and their troops continue to rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

“We have had a great start to the 2023 cookie season,” stated Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “Our Girl Scouts have been hard at work since January 20, and they are excited to begin the direct sales portion of the program which will continue to empower them with the business skills needed to succeed in the world as they continue to grow and learn.”

If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via the Smart Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes. Consumers can also visit the cookie finder at www.gsle.org/cookies to locate a local booth to purchase cookies.

How to purchase Girl Scout cookies this year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes.

Use the Cookie Finder at www.gsle.org/cookies to purchase cookies at a booth near you starting March 3. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana began January 20 and ends March 19.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join.