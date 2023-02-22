RPCC to host Relay for Life with American Cancer Society

Staff Report

River Parishes Community College will host the next Relay for Life event with the American Cancer Society from 5 to 10 p.m. March 18 at the Gonzales campus.

“We are very excited to partner with RPCC and are looking forward to providing an awesome event experience for our supporters. We’d like to thank Republic Finance for sponsoring Relay and helping to make this an awesome event.

"In 2022, ACS invested more than $1.5 million to cancer research in Louisiana alone. This research can help to improve cancer screening guidelines and treatment processes. Events like Relay for Life in Ascension Parish are what make these efforts possible thanks to our very supportive community,” said ACS Senior Development Manager Katie Babin.

This year’s Relay will include food, inflatables and other activities for the kids. Press 1 for English will be the band performing from 7 to 10 p.m., and there will be a firework show to close out the event.

Also at the event, RPCC’s recruitment department will be in attendance to discuss programs, scholarships and more, as well as give tours of the new Process Equipment Training Plant.

“We are honored to partner with an organization such as the American Cancer Society on this event. Our missions are aligned as we are changing lives. The Relay is a time to celebrate survivors and we are lucky that RPCC gets a chance to participate in this and show what our college offers our community. We hope you come out and celebrate,” said RPCC Chancellor Quintin Taylor.

ACS works with the local health systems to provide transportation and lodging assistance to cancer patients. Their mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients. The relay will consist of survivors, community members, and more who help support that mission by walking laps around RPCC’s campus or just by taking part in other relay activities.

If you would like to make a team or donate towards this year’s Relay for Life, visit the ACS website. If you register as the team captain, you will be the main point of contact for any updates that will come from ACS. Every team will have the opportunity to have a fundraising booth there. You can follow ACS and RPCC on social media for more updates and information.

The Gonzales Campus is at 925 W. Edenborne Parkway. For more information, email jwilliams@rpcc.edu or katie.babin@cancer.org.