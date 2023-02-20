Volunteer firefighters flush, flow hydrants in St. Amant, Darrow areas

Staff Report

Volunteer firefighters spent an entire day flushing and flowing the hydrants in the St. Amant and Darrow areas of Ascension Parish.

St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said the work was a portion of the PIAL Rating that occurs in the Ascension Fire District 1 area.

A special thanks went to member Dina Holubar, who two years ago developed an app that is on all members' phones and informs departments where every location is for hydrants and the amount of GPM that flows out of each hydrant.

"Thanks again St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department members for giving up your entire weekend for the residents of our community," he said.