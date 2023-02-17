Three horses recovered unharmed, three suspects arrested

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three suspects after receiving reports that three horses were stolen from two separate locations in Prairieville.

According to a news release, two of the suspects were 16-year-old males. Jatory Hardesty, 21, of St. Gabriel was charged with two counts of felony theft of livestock, two counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and two counts criminal trespass. The juveniles were charged with two counts theft of livestock and two counts of criminal trespass.

Deputies responded to reports of a stolen horse Feb. 16 at a location on Hwy. 929 in the Praireville area.

A short time after, deputies responded to a second report of stolen horses at a location on Hwy. 930.

Detectives with the APSO Property Crimes United reportedly received information that linked both incidents.

According to the release, detectives learned that Hardesty and the juveniles stole the horses with the intent to sell them.

The St. Gabriel Police Department assisted with the arrests as all three suspects were located and taken into custody.

The horses were returned to their owners unharmed, according to a spokesperson.