Suspect arrested after alleged rape in Prairieville

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Prairieville suspect Feb. 16 in connection with an investigation following reports of a rape at a residence on White Road.

According to a news release, deputies identified 51-year-old Lawrence Hull as a suspect.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit reportedly learned that the suspect was an acquaintance.

After an interview with detectives, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

According to APSO, the investigation is ongoing and further details may be limited at this time.