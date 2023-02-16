DOTD announces Hwy. 1 lane closure in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

There will be a lane closure on Hwy. 1 a half mile west of the intersection of Hwy. 18 and Hwy. 3089 in Donaldsonville Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

The lane closure will be alternating and intermittent.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the detour to avoid the area from the east will include Hwy. 18 to West 4th Street to Barcelona Drive and the opposite sequence if coming from the west, which is the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.

Single-lane traffic will be available, but heavy delays are expected.

The closure is needed to install pipes to improve drainage in the area.

No permit or oversized loads greater than 15 feet wide will be able to pass. These loads should contact the DOTD permit office for a new route.

Flaggers will be onsite in order to facilitate/direct traffic through the work zone. These alternating lane closures are necessary in order for crews install a new cross drain.

