Ascension Parish Government to host public meeting Feb. 28 for new animal shelter

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Government administrators and a representative from Shelter Planners of America, Michael Barnard, will host a public information meeting Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Complex in Rooms 109 and 110 regarding the potential animal shelter location at 12472 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

Parish leaders would like to invite the public to attend and listen to the presentation on the shelter design and mitigation efforts that are available, according to a news release. The meeting will be open to questions, comments, and concerns.

The release will be available on all social media platforms and the parish website to increase awareness about the meeting.

The potential location at 12472 N. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales is currently a vacant lot north of Airline Highway and south of Cannon Road.

