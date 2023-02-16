Ascension Parish detectives report six drug arrests in St. Amant

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics unit reportedly arrested six suspects in relation to an investigation of illegal drugs being distributed at a residence on Gary Babin Road in St. Amant.

According to a news release, the suspects arrested were: Cole Villeneuve, 28, charged with possession of methamphetamine; Brandon Lumbard, 29, possession of methamphetamine; Brooke Barriant, 29, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jessica Perry, 40, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia; Brianna Goodrich, 24, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia; Dwayne Variani, 48, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Detectives also issued an arrest warrant for Tregg Babin, 54, of St. Amant in connection with the investigation.

Detectives reportedly learned that Babin was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish following a pursuit with law enforcement.

Babin will later be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail for felony bench warrant for theft, and Illegal possession of stolen things.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details may be limited at this time.

Gary Babin Road is located east of Hwy. 431 in a rural area of Ascension Parish.

