Black History Month proclaimed in the City of Gonzales

Staff Report

Mayor Barney Arceneaux proclaimed February as Black History Month in the City of Gonzales.

The city honored the many achievements and contributions of African Americans to economic, cultural, spiritual, and political development, according to a Facebook post on the city's official page.

In 2023, the theme for Black History Month is Black Resistance. This theme honors and recognizes the resistance of historic and ongoing oppression of Black Americans.

The observance of Black History Month calls attention to the continued need to battle racism and build a society that lives up to its democratic ideals.

The City of Gonzales continues to work toward becoming an inclusive community in which all citizens - past, present, and future, are respected and recognized for their contributions and potential contributions to our community, the state, the country, and the world.