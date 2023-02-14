One of four CALEA accredited agencies in state, Ascension sheriff's office honored in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and members of the city council recognized the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, which was awarded national accreditation by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies last year, during the Feb. 14 meeting.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, along with staff members, were in attendance to receive the proclamation.

In April 2022, APSO announced in a news release that it was one of four sheriff's offices in Louisiana and among four percent of law enforcement agencies nationwide to achieve the CALEA accreditation.

