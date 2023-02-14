BASF introduces female high school students to STEM careers

Staff Report

BASF recently sponsored Girl Powered - a hands-on workshop that introduced 71 ninth-grade females students from Ascension Parish's four high schools to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

BASF brought the event to Ascension Parish through a partnership with the Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation and VEX Robotics.

The company has a manufacturing presence in Louisiana which includes operations in Geismar.