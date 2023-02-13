Former Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley running for state representative

Retired Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley announced he will be a candidate for the Louisiana state representative seat in District 81.

Parts of Ascension, Livingston, and St. James parishes are included in the district. The election is Oct. 14.

According to Wiley's campaign Facebook page, he is a registered Republican and conservative Christian who is pro-life. He stated he has more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, serving 23 years as sheriff.

"Now, more than ever, our state needs leaders who will stand up for our families, protect our basic rights and be good stewards of public dollars. I will be an honest conservative leader," the statement read.

In late 2018, Wiley released a statement confirming that he would retire if his daughter, Erin Wiley Lanoux, was elected judge.

After Wiley retired, Bobby Webre was appointed sheriff. Webre was elected in 2019.

Lanoux currently serves as Ascension Parish Court judge. The court, created in 1976 by the Louisiana Legislature, has jurisdiction in the municipalities of Donaldsonville, Gonzales, and Sorrento, as well as all areas of Ascension Parish outside the municipalities.

