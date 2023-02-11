Second annual Mardi Gras parade rolls in Gonzales

Staff Report

Rain and cold weather did not stop the Krewe of Ascension Mambo Mardi Gras parade in Gonzales.

The second annual event was postponed an hour to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 due to the conditions.

The route started at the Gonzales Civic Center along Irma Blvd. It turned left on Cornerview and rolled down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30.

The krewe kicked off the annual event with its first parade in February 2022. After conducting a survey, the group found out that many responders were interested in hosting a parade in Ascension Parish instead of only driving to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and other areas around Louisiana with traditional parades.

Several photos and video can be viewed at the City of Gonzales' official Facebook page, City of Gonzales, Louisiana 70737, and the krewe's page.