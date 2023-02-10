Public meeting set for Hwy. 42 roundabout in Ascension Parish

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will conduct an open house public meeting for the proposed Hwy. 42 at Joe Sevario Road roundabout project from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Oak Grove Community Park in Prairieville.

The proposed project would consist of replacing the existing two-way stop intersection on Hwy. 42 at Joe Sevario Rd. with a one lane roundabout, according to DOTD.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the project and to obtain input from interested parties.

There will be a continuous multi-media presentation about the project and additional project information will be available.

Representatives from DOTD will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project, and verbal and written comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting.

Comments can also be mailed to the DOTD address shown below, postmarked by March 23. Reference project number H.010795. The public meeting has been scheduled as follows:

Feb. 16

4-7 p.m.

Oak Grove Community Park, 37433 Hwy. 42, Prairieville, LA 70769

Anyone who needs special assistance due to a disability can contact DOTD by mail at the address shown below, or by telephone at (225) 242-4518, at least five working days prior to the meeting.The address is: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Environmental Engineer Administrator, Section 28; P.O. Box 94245; Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245.