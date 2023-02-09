Ascension Parish suspects arrested in Assumption Parish for failing to appear in court

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales man on a warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with a theft of a motor vehicle charge following an arrest last year.

According to a news release, 40-year-old Derek Anthony Dufrene was previously arrested in Assumption Parish and was served notice to appear in court Feb. 7, 2022. A warrant was issued Feb. 14 after he reportedly failed to appear.

Dufrene was arrested Feb. 8 and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing, according to the release.

In a separate news release, deputies reported 41-year-old Anthony Corey Jones of Donaldsonville was arrested on a warrant charging him for failure to appear in court on a theft charge.

Jones was ordered to appear Jan. 9 and an arrest warrant was issued Jan. 18.

He was arrested after deputies responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at a local business, according to the release.