Gonzales Police, Ascension Parish deputies report multi-month investigation results

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, along with ATF and DEA agents, worked together to arrest three suspects and seize drugs and guns in an investigation over multiple months.

According to a news release, a search warrant was executed at 327 W. Bordelon Street the afternoon of Feb. 7. The residence is located near S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales.

The arrests and seizure were the results of an investigation into criminal activity at the residence conducted by GPD narcotics and APSO narcotics. During the course of the investigation, agents were able to identify known offenders, armed with various firearms, frequenting the residence, the release stated.

Police said Terraz White was identified as a resident and was found to be a fugitive through APSO, a convicted felon, and was seen armed with firearms during surveillance operations.

White was taken into custody by GPD uniform patrol for his outstanding warrant with APSO. GPD patrol responded to the residence after a threat that "somebody would be shot” was made to a third party, according to police.

GPD narcotics and APSO narcotics responded to the residence after learning White was in the custody of GPD uniform patrol. A search warrant was applied for, granted, and executed on the residence at which time agents located three firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, ammunition, and items consistent with the distribution of narcotics, according to the release.

The investigation is on-going and additional arrests could be forthcoming, police said.

Items seized from the residence included a M&P Rifle 300 Blackout caliber (stolen through GPD), AK-47 rifle, Glock .40 caliber with extended magazine and modifications, two ounces of marijuana, eight grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 ounces of an unknown powder substance, ammunition, magazines, firearms accessories, and packaging materials.

White was charged with three counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of illegal possession of a firearm while possessing CDS, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, PWITD Schedule I, PWITD Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said White is currently out on home incarceration and has a pending murder charge in St. James Parish to which he is awaiting trial.

Tykwan White was booked on possession of marijuana.

Tyren Porter was booked on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Assisting in the investigation were: APSO K-9, DEA Baton Rouge Task Force, and ATF Baton Rouge.