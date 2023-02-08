Search begins for new Ascension Parish Schools superintendent

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board approved the process and timeline Feb. 7 for hiring a new superintendent of schools.

The goal is to select a new leader in April who will start in July after current Superintendent David Alexander's contract ends, the district announced in a news release.

"This is one of the most important decisions our school board makes," stated Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. "We have an outstanding school district, and we have a duty to find a leader who can not only maintain the level of excellence our community deserves but also move Ascension forward."

A special website, AscensionSchools.org/SuperintendentSearch, contains information about the search including the advertisement, process, timeline, and ways to provide feedback.

Advertisements will begin running next week in area newspapers, as well as online, with an application due date of March 20. According to the approved timeline, the Board will select candidates on March 28, to invite for interviews the week of April 4. A new leader could be selected following interviews with a final goal of approving a new superintendent contact on April 18.

An important part of the process will be gathering input from all constituents. An online survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BBGGMNS) about the leadership qualities and experience constituents would like to see in a new superintendent will be open until Feb 23, 2023. In addition, a special email address, SuperintendentSearch@apsb.org, was created to gather feedback during the search.

"It is important that everyone has a voice in this process," said Kleinpeter. "We will consider the survey results as we review applications and ultimately select a new leader for the best large school district in Louisiana."

For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit AscensionSchools.org.