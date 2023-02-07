St. Theresa Middle School student to compete for state Catholic Student of the Year

Staff Report

Jack Rodrigue, a fifth-grader at St. Theresa Middle School in Gonzales, has been selected to represent the Diocese of Baton Rouge to compete at the state Catholic School Student of the Year level.

He is an active member in the St. Theresa Middle Robotics Club. This school year, his team won first place for the Engineering Project in the National Lego League WWII Robotics Challenge. He is also involved in Pack 65 Cub Scouts and has won awards for his participation in Pancake Campout Cooking Competition, Father/Son Cake Bake-Off, Pinewood Derby, and Egg Drop Engineering Award.

In 2022, Jack was awarded the Parulis Dei religious emblem by the Diocese of Baton Rouge. He works with his peers to complete various tasks focusing on outdoor and survival skills, being a good citizen as well as service to God and community. He is an altar server and has served as a group leader at Vacation Bible School at St. Theresa of Avila Church.

He has been honored on the school’s principal's list, as well as received the highest Scholastic Awards each semester at St. Theresa Middle. In his spare time, he participates in basketball, piano lessons, and art lessons.

Jack has been described by his peers as loyal, kind, funny, and hard-working.

He is the son of Brian and Sarah Rodrigue and brother to Cameron Rodrigue.