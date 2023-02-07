Louisiana Poet Laureate coming to Ascension Parish Library for reading

Staff Report

Meet Louisiana’s Poet Laureate, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown.

Saloy will present a poetry reading to celebrate Creole culture. She writes on the significance of the Black Beat poets, especially Bob Kaufman; on the African American toasting tradition; Black talk; and on keeping Creole alive today. Her poems document and celebrate Creole culture in New Orleans, food, language, music and more. She’s written about sidewalk songs, jump-rope rhymes and hand-clap games.

Saloy is an award-winning author, folklorist, educator, and scholar of Creole culture. She is the Conrad N. Hilton Endowed Professor of English at Dillard University in New Orleans. Her first collection of poetry, Red Beans & Ricely Yours, won the T.S. Eliot Prize for Poetry and the PEN/Oakland Josephine Miles Award. She has lectured on Black Creole culture at Poets House-NYC, the Smithsonian, Purdue University, the University of Washington, and Woodland Patterns Book Center.

The state poet laureate is Louisiana’s literacy ambassador, who encourages others to explore and engage with poetry.

Registration is required. Call (225) 673-8699.

Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange

Do you buy jigsaw puzzles, work them once, and then store them in a closet, never to be worked again? Puzzles are a great way to keep your mind active and a great family-time project. This month. bring a gently used 500+ piece puzzle you no longer want to the library in Gonzales and exchange it for something new to you.

Puzzle donations are welcome.

Any donated or exchanged puzzles should be in good condition and have all the pieces present.

Spring 2023 Storytime

Storytime is back at Ascension Parish Library.

Babytime is a captivating storytime designed for babies from 0–18 months and their families. Babytime features interactive board books, various songs, nursery rhymes and fingerplays. Babytime meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in Gonzales and 10 a.m. Thursdays in Dutchtown through March 30. It lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Toddler Storytime is designed for active, adventurous, wiggly toddlers from 15 months to 2 years. It provides an exciting and engaging atmosphere to promote early literacy skills and make learning fun. We read interactive picture books and introduce your toddler to songs, rhymes, and fingerplays. Toddler Storytime meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at all Ascension Parish Library locations through March 22 and lasts approximately 25 minutes. Preschool Storytime is designed for kids ages 3–5 years. At this 30-minute storytime, we introduce little ones to our favorite stories and songs to instill a love of books and promote reading readiness. We will read three different books each week and mix in songs and rhymes along the way to keep things energetic and fun. Preschool Storytime is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in Gonzales, Dutchtown and Galvez through March 22.