CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Moon Griffon to speak at GOP Roundtable

Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.

The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales.

Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo will host its annual Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Gonzales.

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30.

More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo.

Boat parade sails this weekend

The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11.

Grand marshals for this year's parade are Manny and Christine Simoneaux.

Registration will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Manny's.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Livestock show planned for Gonzales

Participants from across Louisiana will gather in Ascension Parish for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of Feb. 11-18.

Ascension Catholic seafood and auction event set

Ascension Catholic will hold its annual seafood and auction fundraiser event Feb. 18 at the high school gym at 311 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $60.

Education renewals meetings set

Ascension Parish Public Schools will hold public meetings in February to provide information on the March 25 education renewals election.

Parents and employees from all schools plus the general public are encouraged to attend the meetings, which are divided by high school feeder systems.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.:

Feb. 8, at the Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70769

Feb. 9, at the Donaldsonville High Commons, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Feb. 13, at the St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

For more information about the education renewals, visit AscensionSchools.org/2023renewals.

Eighth grade night scheduled

The remaining eighth grade informational nights for the Early College Option are set for Feb. 15 and March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Alternative Certification Program sessions set

Two virtual information sessions will be held in February for those interested in applying for Ascension Parish Public Schools' Teach Ascension Academy in March.

TAA is an on-the-job professional development program for aspiring new teachers in the parish's primary, middle, and high schools.

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels scheduled

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event features Bailey Zimmerman.

Easter event planned

The “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Stables, 38297 Cornerview, Gonzales.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, shopping, a kids' zone, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

