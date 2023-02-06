GONZALES GROWTH: New developments along Hwy. 30 underway

Construction work has begun on several new developments along Hwy. 30 in Gonzales.

At the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44, the Heritage Crossing development has been making progress with the Price LeBlanc PACE center, the Alexander's market, and the Waters at Heritage apartment complex, among other projects.

The City of Gonzales Facebook page, which can be found by searching "City of Gonzales, Louisiana 70737," previously featured information on the PACE center site, which has been in the works over recent years.

The center will be about 25,000 square feet and will provide space for entertainment, expos, and event hosting.

In February 2020, city officials announced the naming of the center in honor of the late Price LeBlanc, who was well-known in the region for his philanthropy and contributions to the community.

A native of St. Gabriel, LeBlanc made a name for himself as a charismatic car dealer, known throughout the Baton Rouge area for his country sausage and energetic commercials that ended with his famous closing line, "dah'lin."

The Waters at Heritage will bring nearly 300 new apartments to the city, according to the company's website. It is set to open in late March.

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ, Jersey Mike's, Geaux Clean Car Wash, European Wax Center, Agave Blue taco bar, The Joint Chiropractic, and Louisiana Casual Living have all been announced as in the works for the development. Bronier Luxury Salon and Spa Suite recently opened at the front of the development along Hwy. 30.

Also included in the strip facing Hwy. 30 are Orangetheory Fitness, Chicken Salad Chick, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, HOTWORX yoga studio, and Pho Viet Noodle House.

St. Anthony Avenue runs through the Heritage Crossing development and has access to both Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44. Both highways are near the two Gonzales exits of Interstate 10.

A major commercial highway in the middle of Ascension Parish, Hwy. 30 intersects Interstate 10 near the Gonzales Tanger Outlets area, which is east of the industrial corridor that runs from the Iberville Parish boundary.

Also a major presence on Hwy. 30, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension hospital has explored adding another access route at the rear of the facility.

Last summer, City of Gonzales and hospital officials worked on an agreement to ease traffic along the highway. The route, which would be south of the hospital, would connect with South Darla and South Roth avenues.

The area around Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 already has several established businesses, including those in the Eastbank Shopping Center. A Walgreens, Murphy Express, and the Ross Downing dealership are among the businesses at the intersection of the highways.

Farther down around the hospital, a Life Storage building and a 7 Brew Coffee are also under construction across from Mike Anderson's and the Clarion Inn.

The area around the Hwy. 30 exit includes many businesses, including Cabela's, Walk-On's, Don's Seafood, as well as fast-food chains and hotels.

As previously reported, construction has started on the Olive Garden restaurant on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsman's Park.

