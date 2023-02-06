Shooting suspect taken into custody after search; infant found safe

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody and an infant child was safe after deputies searched for a St. Amant man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.

According to an APSO news release, 35-year-old Tyrone Jones left the Acy area of the parish near Hwy. 22 on foot along with the child.

He was considered armed and dangerous, the release stated.

Later, a second news release included more details on the investigation.

According to the release, deputies responded to reports of a male who sustained a gunshot wound in the area of John LeBlanc Blvd. and Airline Highway around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 6.

Deputies reportedly found a vehicle that matched the description and contacted the driver.

The shooting victim accused Jones of shooting him at a residence along Hwy. 22, according to the release.

Deputies said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

According to the release, deputies responded to a call around 8 a.m. regarding a male holding an infant child and knocking on a door to a residence along Hwy. 22.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly identified Jones as the subject, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies said the child did not have any apparent injuries but was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder, child endangerment, child desertion, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property; more charges may be pending.