Prairieville pedestrian killed in East Baton Rouge Parish crash, driver arrested for hit and run

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy. 42 north of Interstate 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Bret Millet of Prairieville.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Casey Lee Cantrelle of Destrehan was headed north on Hwy. 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, Millet was in the roadway when he was struck by Cantrelle. After striking Millet, Cantrelle left the scene and did not report the crash.

Millet was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained in the crash. A short time later, Cantrelle returned to the scene and admitted to driving the vehicle. Cantrelle subsequently was arrested for felony hit and run and no insurance. He was later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Impairment is not suspected for Cantrelle and is unknown for the pedestrian, according to the release. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Police reminded pedestrians to always ensure that they are visible to drivers by wearing bright or light-colored clothing and reflective material. Pedestrians should always utilize sidewalks and when no sidewalk is available, walk as close to the roadway’s edge while facing traffic. If walking at night, always carry a flashlight for added safety.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.