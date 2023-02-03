Suspect arrested in connection with October drive-by shooting in Sorrento

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly arrested a 20-year-old suspect from Convent in relation to an October drive-by shooting that injured two people in Sorrento.

Quendez Vancourt was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting reportedly occurred Oct. 10, 2022 around 1 a.m on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.

Vancourt was in East Baton Rouge Parish's jail on unrelated charges, according to deputies.