Ascension Parish detectives arrest second suspect in Gonzales murder investigation

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a suspect from Prairieville in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey Jr. of Gonzales.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Ashtin Ursin was charged Feb. 2 with second degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5,000 to $25,000.

Deputies reportedly responded to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street in Gonzales on Sept. 30, 2022. According to deputies, Dorsey was found dead inside his car from multiple gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, detectives identified Ursin as a suspect and executed a warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville.

Detectives previously arrested Gregory Magee Jr., 21, in relation to the investigaton. He was booked in the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges including second-degree murder.

A spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and further details may be limited at this time.