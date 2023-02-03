Council approves healthcare agreement with Our Lady of the Lake

The Ascension Parish Council approved a cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. for healthcare services.

The public-private partnership includes comprehensive mental health, behavioral health, preventative care, and community wellness services.

As in past meetings, representatives from Capital Area Human Services District expressed concerns over OLOL duplicating services already offered.

A legislatively mandated agency, CAHSD provides mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services in a seven-parish region surrounding Baton Rouge. The district includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes.

Council member John Cagnolatti stressed the intention of the deal is to enhance healthcare services in the parish and to make sure residents in need do not slip through the proverbial cracks.

The council previously postponed deciding on the matter during the Jan. 19 meeting held in Gonzales. The council's finance committee, which is comprised of all members of the council, discussed the agreement during its Jan. 9 meeting in Gonzales.

Council members previously said the partnership would go into effect within a grace period of 90 days.

