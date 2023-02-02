Ascension Parish Library to host screening, discussion of ‘A Lesson Before Dying’

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Library will host a screening of the film “A Lesson Before Dying” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library branch in Galvez.

“A Lesson Before Dying” is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts South Louisiana during the 1940s and tells the story of a Black man accused of robbery and the murder of a white man.

After the film, there will be a discussion on the Deep South and how it relates to the film, led by Dr. Shelisa Theus. Theus is an assistant professor of English at Baton Rouge Community College. She will draw on her knowledge of linguistics, technical writing and African American Literature to foster an understanding of the story written by Gaines in 1993. She also has completed extensive training in Cultural Responsiveness to enhance her approach to equity and inclusion. The screening is for adults 18 and older. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call (225) 622-3339.