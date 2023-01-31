Missing Gonzales man found dead in St. James Parish, authorities report

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the remains of a Gonzales man were found in a sugarcane field in the Convent area of St. James Parish.

According to a news release, detectives began investigating the whereabouts of 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton after family members reported him missing since Jan. 19.

The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has been investigating the case as a homicide with the assistance of APSO.

The sheriff's office reportedly received a call from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that the body of a male was discovered on a sugarcane field road in the Convent area.

According to the release, deputies arrived on scene and discovered the man had been shot multiple times at the location.

On Jan. 30, detectives reportedly were able to confirm the deceased man was previously reported missing.

The release stated he had been residing in Bay City, Texas and had family in Ascension Parish.

According to the release, his black four-door Dodge Charger was found burned Jan. 19 in Ascension Parish.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-2200, or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers GNO. Crime Stoppers GNO will offer a cash award up to $2,500 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

Additionally Crime Stoppers GNO will offer a cash award of $1000 that leads to the recovery of this gun used in this homicide or any gun used in a crime. Tips may also be submitted through www.stjamessheriff.com or to the department's app.

Information can also be submitted to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line. A tip can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 225-344-STOP(7867).