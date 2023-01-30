CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Mardi Gras parade set for Gonzales

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo will host its annual Mardi Gras parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Gonzales.

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30.

More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo.

Boat parade scheduled for Feb. 11

The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11.

Grand marshals for this year's parade are Manny and Christine Simoneaux.

Registration will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Manny's.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Livestock show planned for Gonzales

Participants from across Louisiana will gather in Ascension Parish for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of Feb. 11-18.

Ascension Catholic seafood and auction event set

Ascension Catholic will hold its annual seafood and auction fundraiser event Feb. 18 at the high school gym at 311 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $60.

Education renewals meetings set

Ascension Parish Public Schools will hold public meetings in February to provide information on the March 25 education renewals election.

Parents and employees from all schools plus the general public are encouraged to attend the meetings, which are divided by high school feeder systems.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.:

Feb. 6, at the East Ascension High Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737

Feb. 8, at the Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70769

Feb. 9, at the Donaldsonville High Commons, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Feb. 13, at the St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

For more information about the education renewals, visit AscensionSchools.org/2023renewals.

Eighth grade night scheduled

The remaining eighth grade informational nights for the Early College Option are set for Feb. 15 and March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Jimez Alexander to visit Ascension Parish Library

Performing artist Jimez Alexander will be at the Ascension Parish Library Feb. 7.

Join him at 10 a.m. for the Mezzy Mezz Show, an interactive musical extravaganza that promotes imaginative play for children ages 3-5.

Then, visit the Gonzales library at 4 p.m. for Me to Z Devise, a creative and critical thinking workshop for teens ages 12-18.

Film screening planned for APL's Galvez branch

"A Lesson Before Dying" is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts south Louisiana during the 1940s.

On Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m., adults 18 and older can attend a film screening at the library's Galvez location.

After the showing, there will be a discussion on the Deep South and how it relates to the film, led by Dr. Shelisa Theus, who is an Assistant Professor of English at Baton Rouge Community College.

Registration is required by calling (225) 622-3339.

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels scheduled

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event features Bailey Zimmerman.

Easter event planned

The “Easter Eggstravaganza” will be March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Colonial Stables, 38297 Cornerview, Gonzales.

The event will feature an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, shopping, a kids' zone, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.