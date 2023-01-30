St. Amant lottery ticket worth $50,000 expires, Louisiana Lottery reports

Staff Report

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on Hwy. 22 in the St. Amant area of Ascension Parish is now worth nil.

A Louisiana Lottery spokesperson told the Louisiana Radio Network the deadline to claim the Powerball ticket was Jan. 26. No one came forward prior to the deadline.

As previously reported, the prize-winning ticket was purchased July 30, 2022 at the Ascension Parish store.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win $50,000.

Powerball prizes greater than $5,000 must be claimed at one of the Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimed-prizes.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.