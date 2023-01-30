Ascension Parish Schools to hold meetings on renewals election

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will hold public meetings in February about the March 25 education renewals election.

Parents and employees from all schools plus the general public are encouraged to attend the meetings, which are divided by high school feeder systems, according to a news release.

"It is the support of our local community that makes Ascension Public Schools achieve success together. The renewal of these three propositions will allow the district to continue to fund critical operations: our People, Technology, and Facilities," stated Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Our district has expanded over the past 10 years to meet increasing student enrollment with more schools, more staffing, and more digital support, all without increasing taxes."

Meetings will be:

6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the East Ascension High Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737

6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 LA Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70769

6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Donaldsonville High Commons, 100 Tiger Dr., Donaldsonville, LA 70346

6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 LA Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish's dedicated millages for salaries and facilities have been in place for almost 30 years, and the dedicated technology millage was first approved by voters almost 20 years ago. By approving the three renewals, Ascension Parish voters will enable the school system to continue to fund salaries for its employees, state-of-the-art classroom and safety technology, as well as the maintenance of 4 million square feet of facilities.

Early voting will be held at the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales as well as the Oak Grove Community Center from March 11-18, before election day on March 25.

For more information about the education renewals, visit AscensionSchools.org/2023renewals.