Ascension Parish off-duty patrol deputy arrested on DWI, reckless operation charge

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office patrol deputy was arrested and charged for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first offense DWI around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 28.

According to a news release to Baton Rouge area media outlets, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 44 in the Galvez area and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured.

Through further investigation, deputies reportedly suspected Jones was driving impaired when the crash occurred.

According to the release, Jones was not on duty and was driving in his personal vehicle at the time.

Jones reportedly has been suspended pending further investigation.