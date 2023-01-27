LOCAL
Online, in-person registration open for Gonzales recreation baseball, softball
Staff Report
The City of Gonzales’ spring baseball and softball registration is underway.
Choose to register online or in-person at Gonzales City Hall the first two Saturdays in February.
How to Register:
In-person registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at City Hall.
Online registration opened Jan. 1. Eligible players may register by visiting https://app.teampass.com/GonzalesDYB/.
Eligibility and Fees
Eligibility: Players 5 to 14 years of age are eligible to play and must be 5 before May 1.
For more information, call Lance Kohan at 225-354-6243 or email lance@gonzalesla.com or Keith Lavigne klav10290@gmail.com.