Online, in-person registration open for Gonzales recreation baseball, softball

The City of Gonzales’ spring baseball and softball registration is underway.

Choose to register online or in-person at Gonzales City Hall the first two Saturdays in February.

How to Register:

In-person registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at City Hall.

Online registration opened Jan. 1. Eligible players may register by visiting https://app.teampass.com/GonzalesDYB/.

Eligibility and Fees

Eligibility: Players 5 to 14 years of age are eligible to play and must be 5 before May 1.

For more information, call Lance Kohan at 225-354-6243 or email lance@gonzalesla.com or Keith Lavigne klav10290@gmail.com.