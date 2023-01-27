Eight detained in Gonzales in connection with crimes in Mississippi: Reports

Staff Report

Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects in connection with crimes that occurred in both Vicksburg and the Gulfport area of Mississippi.

A Gonzales Police Department spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by Gulfport Police just after 5 p.m. Jan. 26 informing them of an active manhunt they were executing regarding a home invasion and shooting of a law enforcement officer in Vicksburg as well as home burglaries around Gulfport.

Gulfport Police reportedly secured warrants for two suspects believed to be located at a residence on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. The street is located near North Burnside Avenue and Airline Highway.

According to the statement, officers in plain clothes surveilled the residence and suspects were seen getting into vehicles parked at the residence.

A vehicle pursuit reportedly ensued after traffic stops were attempted, and Gonzales officers and parish deputies arrested the fleeing suspects at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 42, according to the statement.

The spokesperson reported Gulfport Police were traveling to Gonzales to assist in the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.