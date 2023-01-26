Filmed in Donaldsonville, We Have a Ghost to premiere Feb. 24 on Netflix

We Have a Ghost, the Netflix movie filmed in late 2021 in Donaldsonville, will debut Feb. 24.

As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming movie returned after an extended break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city.

The movie stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Faith Ford, Steve Coulter, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, and Isabella Russo. It is written and directed by Christopher Landon.

Netflix released a trailer Jan. 26 on its YouTube channel, which shows scenes filmed in Donaldsonville's historic district along Railroad Avenue.

"Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations," Netflix's description reads. "But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA."

Donaldsonville has been the backdrop in several movies over the years, including "Highwaymen," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond," "All the King's Men," and "The Badge."

