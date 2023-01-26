How to apply for the APSO Explorers Program

Staff Report

Have a teen who loves to explore? Chat with them about the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Explorers Program, which gives teens an inside look into law enforcement and service.

APSO’s Community Outreach Unit is accepting applications through March 10 for the Explorers Program, a new initiative designed to offer youth ages 14-18 residing in Ascension Parish training and experience in basic law enforcement.

Explorers will learn about the law, law enforcement techniques, and organizational skills. Classes will include shooting range education, K9 operations, traffic safety, self-defense, first aid/CPR, crime scenes, and SWAT team. Explorers will have the opportunity to work on both team and individual assignments to help improve teamwork skills and self-confidence.

What: APSO Explorers Program. This is an extension of our Junior Deputies program.

When: Explores will meet every third Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Classes begin April 18 and continue until Nov. 7. The program will restart in 2024.

Where: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Range, 9134 S. Saint Landry Road, Gonzales, LA. 70737.

Why: The goal is to provide youth with skills they can use to maintain a high standard of discipline, respect, honor, and dedication to excellence in all areas of their lives.

Completed Application Drop off sites or (email preferred):

D1 – Donaldsonville Business Office: 609 Railroad Ave, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346 Attn: Cpt. Tony Tureau

D2 – Gonzales Business Office: 13200 Airline Hwy, Gonzales LA. 70737 Attn: Cpt. Tony Tureau

D3 – Prairieville Business Office: 38567 Hwy 42, Prairieville LA. 70769 Attn: Cpt. Tony Tureau

HQ – Gonzales Business Office: 828 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales LA. 70737 Attn: Cpt. Tony Tureau

Visit https://ascensionsheriff.com/explorers-program/ for a downloadable application. Email completed application to ttureau@ascensionsheriff.com. Qualifying applicants will be notified by March 15

For more information and questions, email the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Community Outreach Unit at email: ttureau@ascensionsheriff.com.