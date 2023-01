Tornado watch issued for southeast Louisiana until 1 a.m. Wednesday

Staff Report

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday for several parishes throughout southeastern Louisiana.

Parishes included are East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Mary Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and damaging winds in the area.