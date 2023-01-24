Wally Taillon honored as 2022 Gonzales Citizen of the Year

Staff Report

Wally Taillon was honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year at the Gonzales City Council meeting held Jan. 23.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council presented Taillon with a framed proclamation mentioning some of his many contributions to the community and a key to the city.

Taillon serves as president of the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association. For many years he has served as an ambassador for the association and the City of Gonzales.

JFA holds its annual festival during Memorial Day weekend and its parade every Christmas.

The 2023 Jambalaya Festival will be held May 26-28. It will be the festival's 56th year.

JFA often cooks for special events near and far. The group has brought a taste of Gonzales to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, as well as to those in need.

In September 2021, Taillon was among the JFA members and city officials to band together and assist the Grand Isle community after Hurricane Ida.

The group cooked and served 360 servings of jambalaya, white beans, salad, and bread. Some of the individuals had not had a hot meal in three weeks.