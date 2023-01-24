LOCAL
BASF donates $10,000 to River Parishes Community College
Staff Report
BASF recently donated $10,000 to River Parishes Community College to help train future operators by creating scholarships for process technology students. BASF announced the donation during its groundbreaking ceremony for the third phase of its MDI plant expansion. Alongside the donation, BASF supports RPCC in a variety of ways, including through internships and apprenticeships, career awareness, with subject-matter experts and other initiatives.