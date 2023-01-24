All clear given after Honeywell incident near Ascension, Iberville line

Staff Report

Officials in Iberville and Ascension parishes reported that Honeywell personnel said there is no danger to the public following an incident at the facility the night of Jan. 23.

According to Iberville Parish's Office of Emergency Preparedness, the office was notified that an incident occurred at the Honeywell facility, which is in Ascension Parish, but close to the Iberville line.

The Iberville Parish Council's Facebook post stated it would update the public should anything change.

Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies reportedly shut down highways in the area for around 15 minutes.

According to a report published by The Advocate, no injuries resulted from the incident.

Details were limited but the incident appeared to be some kind of leak, according to the report.

The site is located at the corner of Hwy. 3115 and Hwy. 75 along the east bank of the Mississippi River in the Geismar and Carville area.