CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Mardi Gras parade scheduled for Gonzales

The Krewe of Ascension Mambo will host its annual Mardi Gras parade beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in Gonzales.

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30.

More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo.

Boat parade set for Feb. 11

The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11.

Grand marshals for this year's parade are Manny and Christine Simoneaux.

Registration will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Manny's.

All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Livestock show planned for Gonzales

Youth from across Louisiana will gather in Ascension Parish for the 88th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

AgCenter officials expect more than 2,000 4-H and FFA exhibitors to bring thousands of animals for competition during the week of Feb. 11-18.

Ascension Catholic seafood and auction event set

Ascension Catholic will hold its annual seafood and auction fundraiser event Feb. 18 at the high school gym at 311 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $60.

Eighth grade night set

The remaining eighth grade informational nights for the Early College Option are set for Feb. 15 and March 20 at 6 p.m. at River Parishes Community College.

It will be in Room 140 at RPCC, which is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales, LA.

Performer to visit Ascension Parish Library

Check out performing artist Jimez Alexander Feb. 7 at the Ascension Parish Library.

Join him at 10 a.m. for the Mezzy Mezz Show, an interactive musical extravaganza that promotes imaginative play for children ages 3-5.

Then, visit the Gonzales library at 4 p.m. for Me to Z Devise, a creative and critical thinking workshop for teens ages 12-18.

Film screening set for Galvez branch

A Lesson Before Dying is an award-winning novel by Ernest J. Gaines that depicts south Louisiana during the 1940s.

On Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m., adults 18 and older can attend a film screening at the library's Galvez location.

After the showing, there will be a discussion on the Deep South and how it relates to the film, led by Dr. Shelisa Theus, who is an Assistant Professor of English at Baton Rouge Community College.

Registration is required by calling (225) 622-3339.

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels scheduled

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels will be Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event features Bailey Zimmerman.

Jambalaya Festival set for May 26-28

The 56th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival will be held during the traditional time, Memorial Day weekend.

The festivities will be May 26-28.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.