Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales.

"I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.

Board President Taft Kleinpeter thanked everyone for the proclamation.

Also joining the board members was Superintendent David Alexander, who previously announced his contract term is set to expire by the middle of the year.

His contract will not renew after June 30.

Paint the Parish Purple proclaimed

Additionally, Cointment proclaimed Paint the Parish Purple Day on Jan. 26 to kick off Relay for Life.

The American Cancer Society promotes cancer awareness through the Relay for Life fundraising event.

Cointment said the event will be held March 18 at River Parishes Community College in Gonzales.

Also, the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex will be lit in purple throughout the week.

Chair, vice chair recognized

Newly elected 2023 Chair Chase Melancon presented gifts to last year's Chair John Cagnolatti and Vice Chair Teri Casso.

Melancon said the plaques were compliments of Secretary Cinnamon McKey.

Melancon, who represents the St. Amant area of District 6, was selected as Chair and Alvin "Coach" Thomas, whose District 1 is entirely on the west bank in the Donaldsonville area, was chosen as Vice Chair during the Jan. 5 Ascension Parish Council meeting held at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

"Thank y'all for the leadership in 2022. It's very much appreciated," Melancon said before leading a round of applause.

