Three arrested in shooting at Hwy. 74 store in Dutchtown: Ascension Parish detectives

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two suspects from Darrow and another from Geismar in connection with a shooting that happened the morning of Jan. 19 along Hwy. 74 near Old Jefferson in the Dutchtown area.

According to a news release, detectives arrested Brandon Ellis of Darrow, Armarius Williams of Darrow, and Marques Gipson of Geismar.

Ellis was booked on charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated flight, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen plate, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and illegal use of weapon.

Williams was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated flight, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated damage of property, illegal use of a weapon, possession of stolen vehicle, and possession of stolen plate.

Gipson was booked on four counts of attempted second degree murder, five counts of aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to APSO, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a store on Hwy. 74 after 10 a.m. Jan. 19.

Deputies reportedly found a vehicle suspected of being involved and apprehended two male subjects, identified as Ellis and Williams, who had fled from deputies.

Through investigation, detectives developed a third suspect, Gipson. He was found at a nearby residence along Hwy. 74, deputies reported.

During the investigation, detectives learned Gipson was exiting a store when he was approached by Ellis and Williams. The three men allegedly opened fire at each other, with gunshots striking a nearby store and several parked vehicles. No injuries were reported.

“I want to thank and commend all our deputies for their quick response and arrest of suspects in this incident; their professionalism, training and determination was evident. Let this be a message to those who intend to inflict harm on the citizens of Ascension that we will not stand by and allow violence to overtake our community. By the grace of God, no innocent bystander was hurt, or worse, killed,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre stated in the release.

The investigation is ongoing; further detail may be limited at this time.

School put into lockdown

APSO previously reported its investigation initiated in the area of Dutchtown Primary, Middle and High schools and quickly moved toward Airline Highway, according to an emergency notification from Ascension Parish Schools.

"At the request of APSO, Prairieville Middle School went into lockdown as they searched for suspects," the release read. "The suspects were apprehended quickly, and the lockdown at PVM was lifted. Our Dutchtown area schools were not advised by APSO to go into lockdown as the suspects quickly moved out of the proximity of those schools."

"We appreciate the swift action of our local law enforcement partners to protect our students and staff," the statement concluded.