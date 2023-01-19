Prairieville Middle School briefly put into lockdown as Ascension Parish deputies searched for suspects

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that initiated in the area of Dutchtown Primary, Middle, and High schools and quickly moved toward Airline Highway, according to an emergency notification from Ascension Parish Schools.

"At the request of APSO, Prairieville Middle School went into lockdown as they searched for suspects," the release read. "The suspects were apprehended quickly, and the lockdown at PVM was lifted. Our Dutchtown area schools were not advised by APSO to go into lockdown as the suspects quickly moved out of the proximity of those schools."

"We appreciate the swift action of our local law enforcement partners to protect our students and staff," the statement concluded.

In a separate statement, APSO released that deputies responded to reports of shots fire on Hwy. 74 shortly after 10 a.m.

Deputies reportedly located a vehicle involved and apprehended two male subjects that fled from deputies.

"The scene is now secured with no injuries, and no further suspects are being sought at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time," the statement concluded.