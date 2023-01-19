Gonzales Police searching for missing juvenile

Staff Report

The Gonzales City Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating 15-year-old missing runaway juvenile Nehemiah King.

According to a GPD social media post, he was last seen leaving his residence on the morning of Jan. 5 at around 6 a.m. wearing a black hoodie with “Take it Easy on Yourself” in large white lettering on the back, khaki colored pants, and red/white Jordans shoes.

KIng is a student at East Ascension High School. He may still be in the Gonzales or Donaldsonville, or may have traveled to Baton Rouge, police said.

It is believed he may have been picked up in a four-door white/light gray sedan type vehicle, possibly a 2018-2023 year model.

If you have any information, contact the City of Gonzales Police Department at (225)647-7511 or Det. Wallace at (225)647-9575.

You may also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1470152.html.