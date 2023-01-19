Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Staff Report

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court Jan. 18.

According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office.

No injuries were reported.

The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour training session before responding to the fully-engulfed house.

Lake Meadows Court is located off Germany Road near the intersection of Hwy. 431.