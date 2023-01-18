Olive Garden construction underway in Gonzales

Staff Report

Construction has started on the Olive Garden restaurant planned for Gonzales.

As reported in February 2022, the chain restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsman's Park near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Hwy. 30.

The area includes Cabela's, Walk-On's, Don's Seafood, as well as several fast-food chains and hotels. It is just south of Gonzales' Tanger Outlet Mall.

The City of Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site plan during the Feb. 7 meeting.

Olive Garden, a subsidiary of Darden Restaurants, Inc., is a casual-dining chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine.

Business has been booming in Ascension Parish as several new developments have been in the works over recent months.

Many new businesses have been announced, including at the Heritage Crossing development located at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.